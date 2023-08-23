Three months after allowing plans for a 14,400-square-foot house to move ahead, the council fell one vote short of enacting a moratorium to prevent similar projects in ag-zoned areas.

An urgency ordinance placing a moratorium on the demolition or expansion of houses and accessory structures in the A-20 district failed on Tuesday. It got three votes, one vote short of the four-fifths supermajority necessary to pass an urgency ordinance.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The moratorium was intended as a stopgap measure to prevent projects similar to the Madrona Avenue house from securing permits pending changes to the city’s zoning code that would limit maximum floor area and lot coverage for houses in the A-20 district.

“It’s setting reasonable boundaries,” Councilmember Anna Chouteau said. “We’re not saying you can’t build a big home, it just can’t be as big as we’ve allowed, which has been very, very big.”

But the moratorium didn’t win the support of Vice Mayor Eric Hall and Councilmember Billy Summers, whose votes were sufficient to shoot it down.

“It feels like we’re singling out one zoning (district) for perhaps one project, a few days before the code comes before us,” Hall said. “None of that feels good to me.”

Community Development Director Maya DeRosa said there are two pending applications for demolition and design review in the A-20 district – one on Pratt Avenue and one on Fulton Lane. Both applications were submitted about a month ago.

The Pratt project probably wouldn’t be blocked by the new code, but the proposed Fulton Lane house is more than 14,000 square feet, much larger than the roughly 6,000-square-foot maximum the new code would impose in the A-20 district.

The moratorium wouldn’t have blocked demolition and building permits issued by staff on a ministerial basis. It also wouldn’t have affected approved projects like the one on Madrona or brand-new houses – only ones that replace an existing house.

The urgency ordinance could have been rescinded as soon as the new zoning code takes effect as soon as late November, after council hearings in October.

Several representatives of pending and future projects that would be affected urged the council not to pass a moratorium.

Planning consultant Greg Desmond said a moratorium “would send the very strong message to folks who are interested in investing in this community … that it’s going to be tough.”

“I’m not sure that’s the message you want to send to folks,” said Desmond, who’s working on a project that hasn’t filed an application yet.

The Madrona house drew heavy criticism from neighbors over its size and compatibility with agricultural zoning.

The Planning Commission rejected the house in March, but on appeal the council voted 3-1 to let it move ahead, partly because a similar project had already been approved. However, councilmembers agreed that the rules needed to change as soon as possible.

Mayor Paul Dohring cast the only vote against the Madrona project. Hall recused himself from the May hearing because he’d received a campaign contribution from the applicant.

Photos: Go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July Most expensive home sold in Napa County in July