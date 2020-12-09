St. Helena City Council reviews Glass Fire response

Communication was a common theme as St. Helenans and city officials talked about what went well and what didn’t during the Glass Fire.
At a special City Council meeting Monday examining the city’s response to the fire, there was general consensus that the city’s public information apparatus performed well, issuing as many as three press releases a day with updates on the status of the fire, evacuations, and available services.
However, communication between the city and the state-level incident command center that determines evacuations was identified as an opportunity for improvement.
Call it “a lesson learned,” said City Manager Mark Prestwich.
State-level authorities in the incident command center were forced to make decisions quickly during the early hours of the fast-moving Glass Fire. City officials now realize they could have given more input on evacuations, and they plan to do so during the next emergency.
Several members of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park asked why the park wasn’t evacuated in the early hours of Sept. 28, when the fire reached the hills east of Silverado Trail across the Napa River from the park.
“Our little community jumped into action and neighbors woke each other up on every street,” park resident Mariam Hansen wrote in an email to the city. “A long line of cars exited the park at 3:30 in the morning while others continued to get ready to leave in hopes they hadn’t waited too long. The mountain was on fire and we were left to fend for ourselves.”
Hansen and other park residents said Vineyard Valley needs an emergency exit to avoid a traffic jam during a hasty evacuation.
Fire Chief John Sorensen said firefighters were confident that they had the fire under control, with favorable winds, as it backed down east of Silverado Trail near Howell Mountain Road. To the north, vineyards were serving as a buffer between the fire and the Trail.
However, “it doesn’t mean we wouldn’t make decisions differently with the hindsight of time,” Prestwich said. “When we look at this particular event, there were probably opportunities for our own city to issue evacuation warnings in areas where they were not issued.”
City officials said Vineyard Valley, Silverado Orchards and Woodbridge Village were notified that buses were available to evacuate vulnerable residents. That part of town was never placed under mandatory evacuation orders, but many residents – including most if not all of Vineyard Valley – left anyway.
The fire moved quickly, and local officials found they had limited control.
“There were a lot of decisions being made above me that I became aware of by a Nixle instead of a phone call,” said Police Chief Chris Hartley. “What I learned, most importantly, from this (involved) communication between us and higher authority. If I’m not getting instant communication, I can’t sit there and wait on it. I need to find out where the communication is occurring and why I’m not receiving it.”
“I could have made some decisions differently if I had the information then that I do now,” he added.
Communication was also an issue at Woodbridge, where early on Sept. 28 a man — it’s not clear exactly who — went door to door urging residents to get out, even though there was no evacuation order in place.
There was unanimous agreement that firefighters performed splendidly. Only two homes, one guest house, and three detached garages were destroyed, and nobody was seriously hurt.
Sorensen recalled the harrowing firefight, including surreal sights like the 6-foot boulder that rolled down a hill and smashed into the Glass Mountain Inn, hampering efforts to save the doomed structure.
Sorensen emphasized the need to establish defensible space around buildings and comply with the city’s weed abatement program, which requires vegetation to be cut to no more than 4 inches tall by June 1. Beringer’s adherence to that standard enabled firefighters to put out a potentially catastrophic spot fire, he said.
Joe Schoendorf’s home east of Silverado Trial was spared thanks to fire-retardant gel and plenty of defensible space.
“You use words like firebreaks and the Sierra Club and a whole bunch of people come down on you, but shouldn’t somebody take a look at what it would take to make St. Helena safe so that these fires in the hills can’t come down and get us?” Schoendorf said.
Prestwich said the feedback from Monday’s meeting will help shape an after-action report that will be presented to the council next year.
