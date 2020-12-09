St. Helena City Council reviews Glass Fire response

Communication was a common theme as St. Helenans and city officials talked about what went well and what didn’t during the Glass Fire.

At a special City Council meeting Monday examining the city’s response to the fire, there was general consensus that the city’s public information apparatus performed well, issuing as many as three press releases a day with updates on the status of the fire, evacuations, and available services.

However, communication between the city and the state-level incident command center that determines evacuations was identified as an opportunity for improvement.

Call it “a lesson learned,” said City Manager Mark Prestwich.

State-level authorities in the incident command center were forced to make decisions quickly during the early hours of the fast-moving Glass Fire. City officials now realize they could have given more input on evacuations, and they plan to do so during the next emergency.

Several members of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park asked why the park wasn’t evacuated in the early hours of Sept. 28, when the fire reached the hills east of Silverado Trail across the Napa River from the park.