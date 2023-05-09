St. Helena’s city staff say they need more help, but they’re not going to get nearly as much as they want this year.

Department heads presented budgetary and staffing wish lists to the City Council on Tuesday in the run-up to the city’s annual budget process.

Staff filed about $4.2 million worth of budgetary requests. About two-thirds of that amount involved Public Works.

Department heads also asked for 20 full-time equivalent positions, including 7.5 positions in Public Works and three full-time police officers. Police Chief Chris Hartley said the police department’s current staffing model “creates fatigue and generates a lot of overtime.”

Filling the 20 positions requested by staff would cost an estimated $3.1 million. It would cost another $2.5 million to bring current staff compensation up to market level, Assistant City Manager April Mitts told the council.

The city has consistently struggled to fill open positions due to salaries that lag behind neighboring cities like Napa. A recent survey found that members of the St. Helena Employees Association are paid 12.2% below market median, police are 21% below, and mid-managers and executive staff are 12.4% below.

“If we filled all 20 positions, brought our current staff to market … and added all those budget requests, the total would be about $9.9 million just in the next fiscal year,” Mitts said.

Staff is still determining which budgetary and staffing requests can be granted in the 2023-24 budget, but “we know we can’t grant them all with the resources we have,” Mitts said.

The council will hold a budget study session and discuss revenue options on May 23, followed by a community budget open house on May 31, a second budget study session on June 13, and budget adoption on June 27.

Staff workload

The council also reviewed the city’s five-year work plan, which includes 212 objectives.

Of the 107 objectives assigned to the 2023-24 fiscal year, Public Works has the most with 28, followed by the city manager with 23. The Public Works total does not include roughly 15 capital improvement projects the council will be asked to authorize during the upcoming budget process.

In a staff report, City Manager Anil Comelo called the work plan “aggressive” and said that while staff wants to make progress on important goals, “the enormity of the workplan and the inadequacy of the City’s current staffing model may (make it) impossible to achieve all of the desired objectives in the timeframes identified.”

Comelo told the council he hopes to “pare down” those objectives over the next few weeks. The staff works hard, but “they need the tools and the resources to achieve their mission and they just don’t have it,” he said.

Councilmembers said the next version of the work plan needs to include more specific goals related to housing.

