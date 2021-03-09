St. Helena City Council sets goals

Members of the St. Helena City Council are being careful not to add too many items to staff’s already ambitious to-do list as the city budget starts to recover from the pandemic.

The city’s five overarching goals will remain the same, while a handful of new specific objectives emerged from the council’s annual goal-setting meeting last Thursday.

Since the city was already looking at dipping into reserves given its current workload, Councilmember Eric Hall said he was looking for ways to ease the burden on staff “so we can get focused on a few things, lighten our expenses overall, and really get clear about executing just those critical things.”

The new objectives proposed by the council include advancing one or more city properties for affordable housing and hiring a housing/economic development manager, although it's not clear yet whether budget resources will be available to accommodate those objectives. Many major projects, including water, wastewater and streetscape projects at various stages of completion, will carry over from the previous workplan. The city will also be pursuing grants for fire mitigation projects.