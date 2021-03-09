St. Helena City Council sets goals

Members of the St. Helena City Council are being careful not to add too many items to staff’s already ambitious to-do list as the city budget starts to recover from the pandemic.
The city’s five overarching goals will remain the same, while a handful of new specific objectives emerged from the council’s annual goal-setting meeting last Thursday.
Since the city was already looking at dipping into reserves given its current workload, Councilmember Eric Hall said he was looking for ways to ease the burden on staff “so we can get focused on a few things, lighten our expenses overall, and really get clear about executing just those critical things.”
The new objectives proposed by the council include advancing one or more city properties for affordable housing and hiring a housing/economic development manager, although it's not clear yet whether budget resources will be available to accommodate those objectives. Many major projects, including water, wastewater and streetscape projects at various stages of completion, will carry over from the previous workplan. The city will also be pursuing grants for fire mitigation projects.
Revenues for 2021-2022 are expected to increase by 18% compared with the adopted budget for the current year, with sales tax projections increasing by 54% and hotel taxes by 90% compared with the adopted budget for 2020-2021. Last year’s projections were conservative, and actual revenue was much higher.
Finance Director April Mitts said the city is “remaining fiscally cautious” as St. Helena emerges from the pandemic, with no significant budget increases and vacant positions remaining frozen. The city does plan to restore training budgets and salary and benefit concessions agreed to at the beginning of the pandemic.
Staff is still in the early phases of preparing the next budget, so the numbers could still change. City Manager Mark Prestwich said hotel taxes are especially volatile and hard to predict given the nearly year-long closure of the Alila Napa Valley, formerly Las Alcobas.
That hotel, one of St. Helena’s largest, is scheduled to reopen on March 15, but “we don’t know what that performance is going to look like,” Prestwich said.
General Fund reserves are estimated at 26%, a number that could increase once sales tax revenue is factored in. Mitts said the city might dip into reserves to balance the budget, but Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said he “would never be comfortable going below 26%.”
“The goal should be 30%,” he said.
Aside from budgetary considerations, Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies is leaving for American Canyon, creating a vacancy that will affect the Public Works Department's ability to take on new projects. The city will work with a recruiter to fill the position.
The city has five broad goals:
1. Improve and Maintain Safe and Reliable City Infrastructure with a Commitment to Environmental Stewardship & Public Health
2. Stabilize, Maintain and Improve Access to Housing
3. Enhance Organizational Performance and Commit to Full Public Participation, Ongoing Communication and Regional Collaboration
4. Ensure Long-Term Economic Sustainability while Safeguarding St. Helena's Unique Culture & Quality of Life
5. Support Thriving Families and Enhance the Safety, Well-Being, and Healthy Development of our Youth
The workplan also includes dozens of specific objectives under those five goals. For the full list, go to https://www.cityofsthelena.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_council/page/21941/2020_workplan_update_11032020_v2.pdf.
The council will meet at least once more before formally approving the updated goals and objectives.
