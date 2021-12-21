 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Napa County Farm Bureau

St. Helena City Council settles Hall lawsuit over water service

Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park

No tenants have been living at the Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park since approximately 2014, according to Kathryn Hall.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena City Council has approved a settlement agreement requiring the city to provide water to the old Hall mobile home park property and pay $950,000 to the property owners who sued the city over water rights.

The council approved the settlement in a 3-1 vote Monday, with Mayor Geoff Ellsworth voting no and Councilmember Anna Chouteau recusing herself because her husband works for Hall Wines.

Councilmember Lester Hardy, who served on the council’s negotiating team along with Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, said the settlement “is in the city’s best interest.”

Ellsworth, who cast the only dissenting vote, said that thanks to the city’s negotiating team, “we’re in as good a position as we can be.”

“I am, however, concerned,” Ellsworth said. “I think that there remain some conflict-of-interest issues, some endorsement issues, some things that have, for me, clouded the water a bit.”

People are also reading…

Ellsworth didn’t elaborate on what he referred to as “extraneous issues.”

The owners of the former Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park property, Hall Vineland LLC and Hall Vista LLC, sued the city in 2019 for rescinding a previous “will-serve” letter pledging to continue offering water service to the former park, which had been demolished and was awaiting renovation.

City officials rescinded the letter after city councilmembers expressed concerns that the Hall’s proposed renovations to the property amounted to a new hotel, not a continuation of the old mobile home park.

The Halls’ lawsuit claimed more than $7 million in damages — later increased to $9 million — and stated that the park owners were merely looking to renovate the park.

The city’s efforts to get the case dismissed failed, setting the stage for a trial in March 2022. The settlement will avert a trial and prevent the chance of a judge or jury finding the city liable for more than the $950,000 contained in the settlement.

The agreement also caps water use at the old mobile home park at 2,135,250 gallons per year, based on prior consumption, and limits the adjacent Hall winery property to 8 million gallons per year instead of 12 million. The actual water use at both properties is confidential.

The council considered the settlement at its Dec. 14 meeting but postponed action until Monday so that staff could reply to questions raised by the public, including how the settlement affects a future project on the site.

“Whether the County will determine that Hall’s project is a residential or lodging project, whether it satisfies County and State regulations, and whether to approve it will be issues for the County to resolve,” Monday’s staff report states. “In the meantime, Hall must first complete the County’s development application process, which includes Hall demonstrating to the County that the project will have a water supply.”

The report also said the city has paid for its legal costs from the Water Enterprise Fund, which is separate from the General Fund.

Revenue from Phase II water penalties will cover the settlement’s first installment of $450,000. The council hasn’t decided whether the remaining $500,000, payable over six years, will come out of water penalties, the Water Enterprise Fund, or the General Fund.

The process was outrightly dismissed not too long ago, denounced as toilet-to-tap" water. But now, because of climate change and drought, its much more palatable. Waste-water recycling is not new. Sewage water is disinfected with ozone gas or ultraviolet lights and filtered through membranes with microscopic pores to remove solids and contaminants. It's used in Israel and Sinagpore, but only a handful of communities in the United States use it for drinking water. Most recycle the sewage water and pump it back into rivers or lakes, and it's used in some places for irrigation. The group WateReuse projects the number of cities who do use it for drinking water will increase greatly in the next decade. It's really important to be able to use our water supply as wisely as possible, says Jennifer West, Managing Director of WateReuse California. So it is as we look at climate change, and the impacts of climate change, increasing temperatures going up water supply being more impacted these, this is the supply that will always be there, you know, there's going to be conservation and wastewater flows will decrease a little bit. But in general, we're going to have wastewater flows that we can turn into highly purified recycled water and use it for all these purposes. Whats changed? This: a climate change driven mega drought, gripping the western United States for more than two decades with below average rainfall and snow melt. Massive drinking water reservoirs throughout the west emptied. Rivers and streams dried up. Governments are implementing water restrictions. Add on top of the drought higher demand for water because of population booms. It got so bad this summer agencies made drastic cuts to the amount of water communities and businesses would receive. And theyve already said next year could be just as bad. Los Angeles projects it will recycle 100 percent of its wastewater by 2035. Reno, Nevada is planning to pump more than a billion gallons of recycled water a year to an industrial park where Tesla and Google have large employment hubs. And in Virginia, the city of Hampton Roads will recycle 100 percent of its waste-water to fill aquifers and prevent sea level rise issues.The recently approved infrastructure bill includes more than a billion dollars for a massive water-recycling program in Los Angeles. The city will recycle enough waste-water for half a million homes. The new realities of climate change impacts on water sources have helped some people move past the yuck factor. After its been processed, its crystal clean drinking water. 

Jesse Duarte's 5 most memorable St. Helena Star stories of 2021

Here are five of the stories Jesse Duarte most enjoyed telling in 2021, from the history of Vasconi's Pharmacy to an elderly woman who spearheaded the restoration of the PUC organ.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News