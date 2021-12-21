St. Helena City Council settles Hall lawsuit over water service

The St. Helena City Council has approved a settlement agreement requiring the city to provide water to the old Hall mobile home park property and pay $950,000 to the property owners who sued the city over water rights.

The council approved the settlement in a 3-1 vote Monday, with Mayor Geoff Ellsworth voting no and Councilmember Anna Chouteau recusing herself because her husband works for Hall Wines.

Councilmember Lester Hardy, who served on the council’s negotiating team along with Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, said the settlement “is in the city’s best interest.”

Ellsworth, who cast the only dissenting vote, said that thanks to the city’s negotiating team, “we’re in as good a position as we can be.”

“I am, however, concerned,” Ellsworth said. “I think that there remain some conflict-of-interest issues, some endorsement issues, some things that have, for me, clouded the water a bit.”

Ellsworth didn’t elaborate on what he referred to as “extraneous issues.”

The owners of the former Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park property, Hall Vineland LLC and Hall Vista LLC, sued the city in 2019 for rescinding a previous “will-serve” letter pledging to continue offering water service to the former park, which had been demolished and was awaiting renovation.

City officials rescinded the letter after city councilmembers expressed concerns that the Hall’s proposed renovations to the property amounted to a new hotel, not a continuation of the old mobile home park.

The Halls’ lawsuit claimed more than $7 million in damages — later increased to $9 million — and stated that the park owners were merely looking to renovate the park.

The city’s efforts to get the case dismissed failed, setting the stage for a trial in March 2022. The settlement will avert a trial and prevent the chance of a judge or jury finding the city liable for more than the $950,000 contained in the settlement.

The agreement also caps water use at the old mobile home park at 2,135,250 gallons per year, based on prior consumption, and limits the adjacent Hall winery property to 8 million gallons per year instead of 12 million. The actual water use at both properties is confidential.

The council considered the settlement at its Dec. 14 meeting but postponed action until Monday so that staff could reply to questions raised by the public, including how the settlement affects a future project on the site.

“Whether the County will determine that Hall’s project is a residential or lodging project, whether it satisfies County and State regulations, and whether to approve it will be issues for the County to resolve,” Monday’s staff report states. “In the meantime, Hall must first complete the County’s development application process, which includes Hall demonstrating to the County that the project will have a water supply.”

The report also said the city has paid for its legal costs from the Water Enterprise Fund, which is separate from the General Fund.

Revenue from Phase II water penalties will cover the settlement’s first installment of $450,000. The council hasn’t decided whether the remaining $500,000, payable over six years, will come out of water penalties, the Water Enterprise Fund, or the General Fund.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

