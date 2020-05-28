St. Helena City Council supports renewing contract with Chamber of Commerce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena City Council plans to renew its $210,000 annual contract with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.

The contract hasn’t come to the council for formal approval, but councilmembers spoke in favor of it at Thursday’s budget hearing.

“(The Chamber) stepped up remarkably in this coronavirus COVID situation,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “I think the work that they’ve been doing all year has been excellent, but they’ve stepped up to a new level.”

As in past years, the contract will support the Chamber’s public relations and marketing efforts, website, Welcome Center, and community events.

With large gatherings prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber President/CEO Amy Carabba-Salazar said the Chamber will not hold its summer concert series this year, but it will team up with the Cameo Cinema on its drive-in theater. The concerts will return next year, she said.

Carabba-Salazar said that since she joined the Chamber in 2017, the Chamber has moved its Welcome Center downtown, launched community events like Jingle All the Way and Neighborhood Table, seen increased foot traffic, and seen traffic on its website nearly double.