St. Helena City Council to consider business assistance program

The St. Helena City Council will consider and possibly approve a business assistance program at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

If approved, the program would offer no-interest loans of up to $15,000-$20,000 to active city businesses with 25 or fewer employees that have experienced hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council has talked about devoting $200,000 to the program. The city is working with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce to survey the needs of St. Helena businesses.

If approved on June 9, the city will begin an “over-the-counter” loan process as soon as June 10, according to a statement from the city.

