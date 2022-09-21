St. Helena City Council to consider license plate cameras

The St. Helena City Council will consider whether to acquire Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The council first discussed the proposed contract with Flock Safety on Aug. 23. Councilmembers agreed to postpone a vote until Sept. 27 so members of the public would have more time to provide feedback.

Next week's agenda hasn't been released, but the $26,800, two-year lease reviewed by the council last month called for placing cameras at the main entrances to St. Helena on Highway 29 (at the north and south city limits), Pope Street and Pratt Avenue.

ALPRs can't shoot video. They take still photos of license plates and are not intended to photograph or identify a vehicle's occupants. They alert police when they detect a car that's stolen or associated with a wanted suspect or missing person.

Police say they would use the cameras to investigate violent crimes and property crimes, not minor traffic or parking violations. Police say the cameras would have helped them investigate the May hit-and-run at Main/Spring and the July robbery at Elyse Walker.

"ALPR cameras will greatly increase our abilities to prevent and solve crimes that occur in the city," said Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department.

According to a press release issued by the city on Wednesday, ALPRs would be used to investigate property crimes and violent crimes, not minor traffic or parking violations.

"The St. Helena Police Department will maintain an updated policy around usage of the ALPR system," the press release states. "Each search requires a justification, and the data is never sold or shared with third parties."

The only comment submitted before the Aug. 23 council meeting was a letter from the advocacy group Oakland Privacy, which recommended reducing the amount of time police can access the data from 30 days to 7 days.

A letter to the editor from Yountville resident Seth Tenscher printed in this week's Star says ALPRs "present a serious threat to the privacy of ordinary citizens who end up in the dragnet of mass surveillance."

The Calistoga Police Department recently acquired six ALPRs.