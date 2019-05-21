The St. Helena City Council will discuss the future of the Adams Street property at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Vintage Hall.
The council will discuss and give direction on a potential Request For Qualifications/Request For Proposals related to the possible development of the city-owned property next to the library.
Also on the council’s agenda:
- Discussion and approval of the Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee’s annual work plan, including direction related to the committee’s climate action directives work product.
- Resolution authorizing the flying of a ceremonial flag recognizing LGBTQ Pride Month outside City Hall in June.
- Approval of a $281,127 contract with Noll & Tam Architects for a Phase 1 Architectural Feasibility/Visioning Study for the library, City Hall and a conceptual recreation facility.
- Direction on whether the city should cover the legal costs of developers of certain housing projects.