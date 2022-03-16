St. Helena City Council to discuss ballot measure on mayoral election

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, to discuss a June ballot measure that could eliminate the position of directly elected mayor.
If passed, Measure G would end the direct election of St. Helena mayors. The City Council would instead be made up of five elected councilmembers, each serving four-year terms. Those councilmembers would appoint one of their own as mayor.
The council hasn’t decided how that selection process would work. If the council chooses a process in the coming months, it could be changed at any point with three council votes.
The council briefly discussed the matter at a special meeting on Tuesday. Councilmembers Lester Hardy and Anna Chouteau will work together on a 300-word ballot argument in favor of the measure and bring it to Thursday’s meeting for council approval. The deadline to submit the argument is Friday.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
The Napa County Board of Supervisors have ordered that Measure L, a quarter-cent wildfire protection sales tax, be placed on the June 7 ballot.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
A quick and increasingly common crime is creating expensive headaches for local vehicle owners, according to law enforcement agencies.
Meet Obi, Napa’s therapy pig. He's the newest "staffer" at Mentis Napa.
Tuong Nguyen faces attempted murder and other charges linked to a Feb. 18 shooting on Highway 29 and a carjacking in Napa later that morning.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort.
A restaurant that uses the motto “Where Flavor Gets its Wings” would like to land in Napa.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission has a role to play in the tangled tale of Walt Ranch and potential conflict-of-interest allegati…