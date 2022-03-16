 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena City Council to discuss ballot measure on mayoral election

City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, to discuss a June ballot measure that could eliminate the position of directly elected mayor.

If passed, Measure G would end the direct election of St. Helena mayors. The City Council would instead be made up of five elected councilmembers, each serving four-year terms. Those councilmembers would appoint one of their own as mayor.

The council hasn’t decided how that selection process would work. If the council chooses a process in the coming months, it could be changed at any point with three council votes.

The council briefly discussed the matter at a special meeting on Tuesday. Councilmembers Lester Hardy and Anna Chouteau will work together on a 300-word ballot argument in favor of the measure and bring it to Thursday’s meeting for council approval. The deadline to submit the argument is Friday.

