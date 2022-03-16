St. Helena City Council to discuss ballot measure on mayoral election

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, to discuss a June ballot measure that could eliminate the position of directly elected mayor.

If passed, Measure G would end the direct election of St. Helena mayors. The City Council would instead be made up of five elected councilmembers, each serving four-year terms. Those councilmembers would appoint one of their own as mayor.

The council hasn’t decided how that selection process would work. If the council chooses a process in the coming months, it could be changed at any point with three council votes.

The council briefly discussed the matter at a special meeting on Tuesday. Councilmembers Lester Hardy and Anna Chouteau will work together on a 300-word ballot argument in favor of the measure and bring it to Thursday’s meeting for council approval. The deadline to submit the argument is Friday.