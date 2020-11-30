St. Helena City Council to discuss diversity, wildfires

The City Council will hold three meetings in the coming week.

The first will be a digital community roundtable discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. The meeting grew out of a previous discussion where the council declared racism a “public health threat.”

The second meeting will be an after-action discussion of the Glass Fire at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. The community forum will allow for public feedback on the disaster response, including what worked well, opportunities for improvements, and solutions for future disaster mitigation.

The council will also hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and incoming councilmembers Eric Hall and Lester Hardy will take the oath of office.

All three meetings will be held via Zoom. Go to cityofsthelena.org for instructions on how to join the meeting.

