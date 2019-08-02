The St. Helena City Council will discuss a proposed reorganization of the Public Works Department during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Vintage Hall.
City staff proposes to reshuffle the department to improve efficiency, create more accountability, devote more attention to parks, streets and public buildings, and free up time for the public works director to devote to capital projects rather than day-to-day operations.
The reorganization would cost an additional $147,895 to fund the new position of Trees and Parks Superintendent.
The plan calls for switching from monthly to bi-monthly utility billing, which would reduce the 15 hours per month staffers spend delivering door hangers to late payers.
A staff report also recommends changing the city’s purchase order policy to cut down on time spent processing paperwork.