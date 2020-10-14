St. Helena City Council to discuss racial, social justice Oct. 22

The St. Helena City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss racial and social justice at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, via Zoom.
The council will discuss ways to promote inclusion and create a community dialogue on race-related issues.
The council will consider a resolution “affirming that discrimination and systemic racism constitute a public health crisis causing disparities in mental wellbeing, language access, housing, economic development, health, and criminal justice experience” and reaffirming the city’s “commitment to advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the city.”
Go to cityofsthelena.org for instructions on how to join the meeting.
