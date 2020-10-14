 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena City Council to discuss racial, social justice Oct. 22

St. Helena City Council to discuss racial, social justice Oct. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss racial and social justice at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, via Zoom.

The council will discuss ways to promote inclusion and create a community dialogue on race-related issues.

The council will consider a resolution “affirming that discrimination and systemic racism constitute a public health crisis causing disparities in mental wellbeing, language access, housing, economic development, health, and criminal justice experience” and reaffirming the city’s “commitment to advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the city.”

Go to cityofsthelena.org for instructions on how to join the meeting.

Watch Now: Anti-racism protesters return to downtown Napa for third Sunday

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News