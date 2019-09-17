The St. Helena City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss a pre-application review for Antonio Castellucci’s development project at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Vintage Hall.
Castellucci is proposing 56 townhomes, 13 single-family homes, 12 second units, one small winery, 12 farmworker housing units and seven affordable housing units, mostly along Pope Street.
You have free articles remaining.
The council’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. The council will be asked to introduce an ordinance switching water and wastewater billings from a monthly to bi-monthly cycle.
Based on speed surveys of various local streets, the council will be asked to introduce an ordinance increasing the speed limit on Pope Street from Allison Avenue to Silverado Trail from 25 mph to 30 mph. The rest of the streets that were surveyed are recommended to retain their posted speed limits.