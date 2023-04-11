The St. Helena City Council will hold a public hearing on the 87-unit Hunter project at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Vintage Hall.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project's tentative map on Feb. 7, citing state pressure to build housing. The project site is past the eastern terminus of Adams Street, behind the levee.

Opponents have heavily criticized the project's effects on water, traffic and public safety, the potential for flooding if the levee fails, and a lack of specifics about the project's affordable housing component.

The project's environmental impact report identified traffic (vehicle miles traveled) as a "significant and unavoidable" impact. The council can still pass the project if it adopts a "statement of overriding considerations" explaining how the project's benefits outweigh its impact.