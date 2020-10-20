St. Helena City Council to meet Thursday, Tuesday

The St. Helena City Council will hold two meetings via Zoom over the next week.
The council will discuss ways to promote inclusion and create a community dialogue on race-related issues during a special meeting on racial and social justice at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The council will also hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Councilmembers will consider a property use agreement with the Boy Scouts regarding repairs to Scout Hall, consider postponing the replacement of the downtown sidewalks to 2022, and discuss potential Phase II water restrictions.
