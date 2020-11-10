St. Helena City Council waives fees for affordable housing project

A proposed affordable housing project on Pope Street is getting more financial help from the city.
At the request of the nonprofit developer Our Town St. Helena, the City Council agreed to draw up to $109,002 from its affordable housing trust fund to cover the project’s planning application fees ($10,000), development impact fees ($92,000), and water neutrality in-lieu fee ($6,102).
The council also told staff to investigate whether any or all of those fees could be waived or reduced.
Our Town acquired the property at 963 Pope St. in 2019 with help from a $450,000 loan from the city. The lot already has one housing unit, and Our Town plans to build four more. The rentals would be available to low-and moderate-income families.
Affordable housing projects in St. Helena are notoriously difficult to finance. Waiving Our Town’s fees helps the project stay financially viable.
The Planning Commission will review Our Town's project at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Soccer field proposal at Wappo Park
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, City Councilmember David Knudsen urged the city to take action on vintner Carl Doumani’s $800,000 offer to build a soccer field at Wappo Park for the benefit of St. Helena’s Latinx community.
Knudsen said the offer is only good for a few more weeks, so agreements need to be reached soon among Doumani, the city and representatives of the Wappo indigenous people who once occupied the site.
