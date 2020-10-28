St. Helena City Council wants more input on timing of sidewalk project

The City Council wants more information before deciding whether to postpone downtown sidewalk repairs to January 2022.
The city will collect feedback from the business community and monitor progress on obtaining environmental clearance, with the council possibly making a decision on Nov. 10.
“The idea of waiting a year is really difficult after all the work we’ve done to get this close,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.
Work was scheduled to start in January 2021, but the pandemic has caused delays in Caltrans securing federal environmental clearance for the project via the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
The city wouldn’t be able to start construction until March at the soonest, Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies told the council. City Manager Mark Prestwich said unforeseen circumstances might push the start date even later.
A postponement would give property owners more time to repair their sewer laterals, avoid a timing conflict with PG&E gas main work, and allow work to start as early in the year as possible to limit the impact on business.
However, the city would also miss an opportunity to undertake a disruptive construction project during a year when business is already expected to be slow due to the pandemic.
“In talking with some of the businesspeople, they still feel the project would be better in ’21, even if was March-April-May, because we’re still likely to be in a COVID environment,” said Councilmember Mary Koberstein. “As opposed to a year-long delay when maybe, hopefully, (business) is more normal.”
She suggested that the council hold off on a decision and see whether federal environmental authorization comes through in November.
“There may be a point where it’s obvious that we should postpone the project,” Koberstein said. “But I’m not sure it’s obvious yet.”
Councilmembers also want to see how many landlords commit to replacing their faulty sewer laterals. The city is encouraging landlords to replace the laterals before the sidewalk project rather than dig up the new sidewalks later.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
