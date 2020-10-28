St. Helena City Council wants more input on timing of sidewalk project

The City Council wants more information before deciding whether to postpone downtown sidewalk repairs to January 2022.

The city will collect feedback from the business community and monitor progress on obtaining environmental clearance, with the council possibly making a decision on Nov. 10.

“The idea of waiting a year is really difficult after all the work we’ve done to get this close,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

Work was scheduled to start in January 2021, but the pandemic has caused delays in Caltrans securing federal environmental clearance for the project via the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The city wouldn’t be able to start construction until March at the soonest, Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies told the council. City Manager Mark Prestwich said unforeseen circumstances might push the start date even later.

A postponement would give property owners more time to repair their sewer laterals, avoid a timing conflict with PG&E gas main work, and allow work to start as early in the year as possible to limit the impact on business.