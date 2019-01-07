City Councilmember Paul Dohring’s re-election campaign spent its remaining funds on $4,000 in charitable donations, according to campaign finance documents filed Friday at City Hall.
Dohring ran unopposed in the November election, but his campaign raised $7,648 and spent $3,648 on campaign-related expenses. The campaign was closed out with four $1,000 donations to the St. Helena Historical Society, the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation, Nimbus Arts and the Napa-based Teens Connect.
Former Mayor Alan Galbraith closed his re-election campaign account in similar fashion, donating $7,648 to St. Helena Preschool For All.
The other two candidates in the City Council election, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Councilmember Anna Chouteau, haven’t filed their final reports.