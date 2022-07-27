St. Helena City Councilmember Eric Hall announces mayoral run

St. Helena City Councilmember Eric Hall is running for mayor, setting up a contest between him and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring in the Nov. 8 election.
“As we emerge out of the pandemic, St. Helena faces important decisions about our future,” Hall said in a statement issued Monday. “The business-as-usual approach has led our city to looming financial ruin.
“We need fresh leadership which unites our community, forms partnerships, solves problems, and restores our city. We have learned a great deal about how strong our community can be and the many needs in our community that need to be addressed. I look forward to helping our community solidify a strong future for the next generation.”
With a background in the private sector, Hall was elected to the council in 2020 as a newcomer to local politics. He represents St. Helena on the Napa County League of Governments, League of California Cities and Napa Valley Tourism Corporation.
According to a statement, Hall “built a successful track record of leading organizations through periods of change, to add new capabilities, repurpose obsolete assets and find ways to unlock and release value.”
“My priorities as Mayor of St. Helena will build upon what we have already started: rebuilding our city’s infrastructure, strengthening our water security, and supporting our local economy,” Hall said. “Together, we can ensure our community can fix its roads, protect its local environment, and develop its local economy to ensure all of our diverse residents can live and thrive here.”
Hall’s term on the council runs through 2024, so if he loses the mayoral election he will remain on the council. Dohring’s council term ends this year, so if he is not elected mayor he will be off the council.
Current Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has said he supports Dohring’s candidacy and will not seek re-election. Ellsworth said he hasn’t ruled out running for a regular council seat.
Other potential candidates
The seats held by Ellsworth, Dohring and Councilmember Anna Chouteau will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
As of Tuesday, four people had begun the filing the process to run for the two available council seats: Chouteau, Billy Summers, Elaine Honig and Amy Beaudine.
“After raising a family in St. Helena for more than a decade I am running for city council because I care deeply about this community and making sure it remains a great place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Summers said.
“I'd like to be involved on a more active level as a St. Helena citizen,” Boudine said. “I'm free of any biases or influences which gives me the opportunity to see things more clearly and act on them in an exceedingly objective manner. I'd like to be optimistically progressive but not too Pollyanna, I'll also employ my skepticism that's insightful and has zero financial gain or loss attached to it. I'll be fully committed to making St. Helena even better than it already is, if that's possible, and I know it is.”
Beaudine is married to Bryan Pritchard, the St. Helena Republican challenging Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry in the Nov. 8 election.
The nomination period to run for council continues through Aug. 12. However, if an incumbent doesn’t file for re-election — as is likely to be the case this year — the deadline to run for that seat will be extended to Aug. 17.
