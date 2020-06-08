St. Helena City Councilmember Mary Koberstein running for mayor

St. Helena City Councilmember Mary Koberstein will run for mayor in the Nov. 3 election.
Koberstein announced her candidacy in a letter to the editor on Monday, one week after incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth announced he’s running for re-election.
“We continue to face significant challenges, from the state of our finances, civic buildings and downtown business environment, to housing, infrastructure, and more,” Koberstein wrote. “There is a growing sense of frustration in the community over Council’s inability to resolve some of these important issues and make decisions.
“My Council service and career experience give me confidence that I can rotate into the office of Mayor, and effectively lead the Council and the community toward consensus and decisions.”
Koberstein has experience as a city planner and an attorney specializing in land use and zoning. She served on the St. Helena Planning Commission from 2015 to 2016.
Ellsworth and Koberstein were both elected to the council in 2016, and Ellsworth was elected mayor in 2018. Koberstein’s four-year term on the council ends in November, so if she loses the mayoral election she will be off the council entirely. Council member David Knudsenalso is up for re-election.
The filing period for the election begins July 13 and ends Aug. 7. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 12.
