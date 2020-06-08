St. Helena City Councilmember Mary Koberstein running for mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. Helena City Councilmember Mary Koberstein will run for mayor in the Nov. 3 election.

Koberstein announced her candidacy in a letter to the editor on Monday, one week after incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth announced he’s running for re-election.

“We continue to face significant challenges, from the state of our finances, civic buildings and downtown business environment, to housing, infrastructure, and more,” Koberstein wrote. “There is a growing sense of frustration in the community over Council’s inability to resolve some of these important issues and make decisions.

“My Council service and career experience give me confidence that I can rotate into the office of Mayor, and effectively lead the Council and the community toward consensus and decisions.”

Koberstein has experience as a city planner and an attorney specializing in land use and zoning. She served on the St. Helena Planning Commission from 2015 to 2016.