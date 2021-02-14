St. Helena city councilmembers open up in frank, sometimes difficult team-building exercise

“There’s probably three other people here that I do trust, simply because what I hear from them and what I see them do is consistent,” said Hall. “That inconsistency, that insincerity, creates a question of credibility.… Somehow we’ve got to get over the trust issue.”

Hardy referred to “negative consequences both for the council and the community” when “one of us as an individual takes our views and our positions on an issue and articulates them primarily in an outside setting.”

Given the challenges of blending the roles of councilmember and activist, “in general I think it’s better to choose one or the other,” Hardy said.

Chouteau referred to the feeling of teamwork that’s necessary in reaching the council’s full potential.

“Geoff, I feel like … you’re not in it for our team, it’s like some other team that’s outside or somewhere else,” Chouteau said. “Unlike Eric — I’m just getting to know you and I know we have differences … but I know that you’re on my team and the council’s team. Geoff, I haven’t always gotten that sense with you.”

Ellsworth said “my door’s open” to discussions of leadership and teamwork, “but it needs to be understood and clear that I have opinions.”