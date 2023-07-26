St. Helena city employees will get a raise under a series of new labor contracts approved Tuesday by the City Council.

Department heads, except for the city manager, will get a 10% raise effective July 1, 2023, on top of a new program offering annual bonuses of $1,000 to $3,000.

Firefighters and members of the St. Helena Employees Association will receive a 5% cost-of-living adjustment, plus 2% equity adjustments effective July 1, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024.

Police will receive raises of 19.4% for officers and 14.8% for sergeants.

City Manager Anil Comelo, whose salary is negotiated separately, said the pay increases will help St. Helena retain and recruit talented staffers.

“I wish I could have recommended that all employee groups be brought up to true market wages, but that is not an option given our other needs,” Comelo said in a statement. “I am grateful to the council for reviewing the proposed salary increases for the classifications that are most behind the market. These increases will help us retain current employees and recruit new employees.”

The city has struggled with high turnover and a lack of qualified candidates for key positions, causing project delays and increasing the city’s reliance on consultants at the water and wastewater treatment plants.

A recent study by the consultant Baker Tilly found that it would cost $4 million to bring all employee salaries up to the 75th percentile compared with regional averages.

Other action

• Also on Tuesday, the council approved a two-year marketing contract with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, totaling $175,000 in 2023-24 and $175,000 in 2024-25.

The new contract is smaller than last year’s, which awarded the chamber $250,000 for marketing, $25,000 for special events, and $50,000 for post-pandemic business recovery. Under the new arrangement the city will handle special events, except for the wine barrel Christmas tree.

• The council hired a pair of consultants to conduct polling and study the feasibility of potential 2024 ballot measures, such as a general obligation bond or a real estate transfer tax.

The council approved a $32,250 contract with Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Association for opinion research services and a $25,000 contract with TeamCivX for electoral feasibility of a ballot measure.

• The council adopted staff’s recommendation to end the Phase I water emergency that had been in effect since December 2021.

The water analysis resulting in the determination couldn’t be made until after the end of the fiscal year, which ended June 30.

The end of Phase I ends the drought surcharge that St. Helena water customers had been paying during the water emergency.

