St. Helena City Hall closed Monday morning

The interim St. Helena City Hall at 1572 Railroad Ave. will be closed the morning of Monday, March 9, to complete the office transition to the building.

Computers, phones and other equipment will be installed in the building's new cubicles on Monday morning. The facility will reopen at 1 p.m.

Smoke damage resulting from the failure of an HVAC unit resulted in the closure of the old City Hall facility on Dec. 19. Since then, City Hall staff have been temporarily located at the Fire Station and sharing office space on the south portion of the 1572 Railroad Ave. building while repairs were made to the north side of the building.

This 1572 Railroad Ave. site will serve as an interim City Hall until a replacement City Hall becomes available.

