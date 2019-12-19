St. Helena City Hall will be closed to the public on Thursday, Dec. 19, after a malfunctioning heating and cooling system almost caused a fire overnight.
A blower in one of the building’s HVAC units failed to activate at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing the system to overheat, said City Manager Mark Prestwich. Melting rubber produced smoke that spread throughout the building and was visible from Lyman Park. Firefighters got the situation under control, but they were forced to cut a hole in the ceiling.
Main Street was closed between Adams Street and Madrona Avenue while the incident was under investigation, according to a Nixle alert from the St. Helena Police Department. It reopened by 11:30 p.m.
The building is being aired out Thursday as the damage is assessed. Some employees are working remotely.
You have free articles remaining.
Public Works, Parks & Recreation, the St. Helena Police Department and the St. Helena Public Library will remain open as usual.
The incident occurs as the city is studying how to replace the dilapidated and outdated City Hall/police station building.
Jesse Duarte's 5 memorable stories of 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories from the past year. They each got positive feedback, and they were a lot of fun to write.
Juan Sanchez is a local legend for his running exploits, but most people didn't know he was an illegal immigrant. It was a pleasure to intervi…
Grayson Capener was a blast to interview, and her stories of life aboard a 200-foot square-rigger reminded me of my beloved Patrick O'Brian novels.
Some stories are fun to cover and some are fun to write. This story, about a St. Helena Police Department crosswalk sting, was both.
Thelma Hermes' and Ramona Decker's stories offer a glimpse into the Napa Valley's hardscrabble pioneer days.
Locals were crushed to hear Main Street Books was closing. Fortunately, Napa Bookmine came to the rescue a few weeks later and opened a new st…