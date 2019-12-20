St. Helena City Hall operations have temporarily moved to the former CDF building owned by the city at 1572 Railroad Ave.
The City Hall will remain closed to the public at least through Monday after a malfunctioning heating unit caused smoke damage Wednesday night. The building is undergoing smoke mitigation, air quality testing, and other remediation.
The building could reopen as early as sometime next week. Air quality tests were conducted Thursday, and the results were expected to be available on Friday.
The closure affects the workstations of 15 employees, but some are on vacation for the holidays, City Manager Mark Prestwich told the City Council during an emergency meeting on Thursday.
During remediation, eight employees from Finance, Planning & Building and the City Clerk’s office will work out of the city-owned building on Railroad Avenue, which already houses the Public Works Department. Two other staffers will work out of the firehouse.
The police station and other city buildings, including the St. Helena Public Library, remain open as usual.
The city’s insurance pool should cover the cost of repairs, Prestwich told the council. However, the city might have to pay all or part of a $10,000 deductible, and the claim might result in higher premiums in the future.
The problem started when a blower in one of City Hall’s five HVAC units failed to activate, causing the system to overheat at about 10:30 p.m. Melting plastic produced heavy smoke that permeated the building.
You have free articles remaining.
The building’s smoke alarms didn’t go off for reasons that remain unclear, but Recreation Supervisor Stephanie Iacobacci noticed the smoke from Lyman Park and notified the fire department.
Firefighters got the situation under control, but they had to cut a hole in the ceiling and might have damaged some of the air ducts.
The building is being evaluated to determine the extent of the smoke damage and whether the incident might expose city workers to harmful substances like asbestos. It might be necessary to replace air ducts, ceiling tiles, insulation and drywall.
Prestwich said staff considered permanently moving staff to other city buildings, but determined it would be best to return to City Hall as soon as the building is safe.
They decided that moving staff to the Carnegie Building would disrupt recreational programs. Taking over the entire CDF building isn’t feasible either because the north side of the building lacks adequate flooring, a wheelchair-accessible bathroom, and a working HVAC unit.
With some employees on vacation over the holidays, the south side of the building will be adequate to house the remaining staff in the short term.
Jesse Duarte's 5 memorable stories of 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories from the past year. They each got positive feedback, and they were a lot of fun to write.
Juan Sanchez is a local legend for his running exploits, but most people didn't know he was an illegal immigrant. It was a pleasure to intervi…
Grayson Capener was a blast to interview, and her stories of life aboard a 200-foot square-rigger reminded me of my beloved Patrick O'Brian novels.
Some stories are fun to cover and some are fun to write. This story, about a St. Helena Police Department crosswalk sting, was both.
Thelma Hermes' and Ramona Decker's stories offer a glimpse into the Napa Valley's hardscrabble pioneer days.
Locals were crushed to hear Main Street Books was closing. Fortunately, Napa Bookmine came to the rescue a few weeks later and opened a new st…