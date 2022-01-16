St. Helena City Manager Mark Prestwich announces resignation

St. Helena City Manager Mark Prestwich announced Friday that he's resigning Feb. 21 to become city manager in Palos Verdes Estates.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your City Manager for the past four and a half years; it is now time for me to pursue new challenges," Prestwich told the City Council in a letter.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Prestwich was named St. Helena city manager in 2017, following a three-year stint as city manager in Nevada City. He previously worked for the cities of Napa and Sacramento.

Like his predecessor Jennifer Phillips, Prestwich drew attention to the city’s long-neglected infrastructure. He often said that while the city’s finances are stable, it needs new long-term revenue sources to pay for crucial and long-deferred Public Works projects.

At Prestwich’s suggestion, the council appointed the St. Helena Assets Planning Engagement (SHAPE) Committee to analyze the city’s facilities and make recommendations to the council.

Also occurring on Prestwich's watch were the adoption of the General Plan, the removal of the Upper York Creek Dam, the evacuation of City Hall due to smoke damage, the successful defense of the city against the Glass Fire, the conversion of the St. Helena Fire Department to a full-time staffing model, a Phase II water emergency, and the negotiation of a lease with the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus for a new City Hall.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring released a statement Friday praising Prestwich's performance.

"St. Helena has been very fortunate to have Mark Prestwich as city manager for the previous four and a half years," they said. "His calm, inclusive and collaborative leadership style has advanced day-to-day city operations and helped us navigate through the pandemic, fires and a water shortage emergency. He has provided a sense of stability in city government and has allowed the city to be well positioned as we move into 2022 and beyond.

"In Mr. Prestwich's time here he has helped move St. Helena forward with an objective and responsive focus on transparent local governance and robust planning, inclusion and diversity, enhanced fiscal oversight, and water security. He has implemented sound economic strategies and policies, helped lower emergency response times, drawn attention to and moved forward on numerous long-neglected infrastructure needs, bolstered community programming, helped us adapt successfully to the challenges of a Zoom environment and engaged in important cross-jurisdictional dialogue.

"While Mr. Prestwich will be missed, we are fortunate that he has played an important role in creating a stable, resilient and adaptive governance structure that will ensure a smooth and successful transition to a new city manager.

"Our City Council and Mr. Prestwich will convene at the earliest opportunity to discuss the implementation of an orderly transition plan. Mr. Prestwich will remain with the City for the next month to help ensure this important transition."

Ellsworth said the council will meet in closed session Tuesday morning to discuss transition plans.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.