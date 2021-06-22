 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena city manager's contract extended to 2025

St. Helena city manager's contract extended to 2025

{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Helena City Council agreed Tuesday to extend City Manager Mark Prestwich's contract by one year, to June 2025.

Prestwich has been city manager since 2017. He was originally granted a five-year contract ending in June 2022. The council previously tacked on an additional year in 2018 and again in 2019.

The contract amendment does not adjust Prestwich's base salary of $196,526.

Check out highlights from the St. Helena High School graduation. Congratulations to the Class of 2021.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Mark Prestwich

Prestwich

 Submitted photo

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News