St. Helena city revenue beats expectations by $1 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strong sales taxes helped St. Helena beat its own gloomy revenue projections for the 2019-2020 fiscal year by more than $1 million.

General Fund revenues for the fiscal year are estimated at $14.1 million. The original 2019-2020 budget projected $15.6 million in revenue, but the city revised that estimate down to just over $13 million in April, in light of the pandemic’s impact on sales and hotel tax revenue.

The unprecedented nature of the pandemic made financial forecasting difficult, Finance Director April Mitts told the City Council on Tuesday. Sales tax revenue exceeded the expectations of the city, the county, Visit Napa Valley, and an economic consultant, Mitts said.

The shelter-at-home orders that took effect in March took a big bite out of sales tax and hotel tax receipts, but revenues – especially sales taxes – started to pick up when the reopening began in mid-June. Sales taxes for the month of June were double what the city had expected.

Of the $1,076,572 in higher-than-expected revenue, sales tax accounted for $746,839. The city also benefited from additional funding for strike teams, building permit activity, hotels that reopened in mid-June, and a settlement related to short-term rental enforcement.