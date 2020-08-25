St. Helena city revenue beats expectations by $1 million

Strong sales taxes helped St. Helena beat its own gloomy revenue projections for the 2019-2020 fiscal year by more than $1 million.
General Fund revenues for the fiscal year are estimated at $14.1 million. The original 2019-2020 budget projected $15.6 million in revenue, but the city revised that estimate down to just over $13 million in April, in light of the pandemic’s impact on sales and hotel tax revenue.
The unprecedented nature of the pandemic made financial forecasting difficult, Finance Director April Mitts told the City Council on Tuesday. Sales tax revenue exceeded the expectations of the city, the county, Visit Napa Valley, and an economic consultant, Mitts said.
The shelter-at-home orders that took effect in March took a big bite out of sales tax and hotel tax receipts, but revenues – especially sales taxes – started to pick up when the reopening began in mid-June. Sales taxes for the month of June were double what the city had expected.
Of the $1,076,572 in higher-than-expected revenue, sales tax accounted for $746,839. The city also benefited from additional funding for strike teams, building permit activity, hotels that reopened in mid-June, and a settlement related to short-term rental enforcement.
More details about exactly where the unexpected sales taxes were generated will be available in September.
City loans
In other fiscal news, the council is expanding eligibility for the city’s recently established loan program.
In June the council set aside $300,000 for a Small Business Sustainability Loan Program for local businesses affected by the pandemic. Only $140,000 has been disbursed, so the council agreed Tuesday to make the other $160,000 available to a broader range of business.
The new changes remove the stipulation that the business must be for profit and merely require that it have a facility in St. Helena, whereas the old qualifications required a storefront or office.
The loans will now be open to businesses that offer services to those who work or live locally, including child care centers, food banks and food delivery services.
