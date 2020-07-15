St. Helena city staff take 5% pay cut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena city employees have accepted a 5% pay cut to close a budget deficit caused by the economic effects of COVID-19.

In exchange for the one-year salary reduction, employees will receive 13 days of paid leave which must be used by June 30, 2022. Most employees can opt to take 13 days of unpaid furlough leave in lieu of a salary cut.

The salary cuts were still being negotiated when the City Council adopted the 2020-2021 budget on June 23. Salary cuts and other “labor strategies” were expected to save $1.45 million as the city faced a $5.8 million General Fund deficit.

When the negotiations were over, the concessions amounted to $1,410,400 in savings. The other $39,600 will be drawn from reserves.

The amended employment contracts, approved by the council on Tuesday, also include an extended vacation cap and a one-year suspension of step increases, college tuition reimbursement, deferred compensation matches and charitable reimbursements.

