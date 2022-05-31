St. Helena closes budget gap

Updated revenue projections and the use of financial reserves have helped the City of St. Helena close a $1 million gap in the draft budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but significant challenges loom over the long term.

General Fund revenue projections for 2022-23 have increased to $17.3 million since April based on more current sales tax estimates. Finance Director April Mitts proposed taking $105,000 from reserves to close the remaining budget gap.

The city ultimately might not have to use any reserves at all if revenues beat projections, as they typically do.

“We also know that we have a pretty healthy (reserve) balance right now,” Mitts told the City Council at Tuesday’s budget hearing.

The use of $105,000 in reserves would bring the reserve to $10.3 million, which is 59% of the general fund.

The final budget will be presented to the council for adoption on June 14.

Financial forecast

Mitts also unveiled an updated long-range financial forecast, which projects General Fund revenues and expenses over the next 10 years.

The new forecast shows four straight years of small general fund deficits, followed by growing surpluses beginning in 2026-27 with the anticipated opening of the Farmstead hotel. The model shows the surplus reaching $1.2 million and reserves hitting $15.3 million in fiscal year 2031-32.

That’s a more optimistic outlook than last year’s forecast, which showed growing deficits causing reserves to run out in fiscal year 2026-27.

However, the forecast contains major caveats. Mitts cautioned that it does not factor in the risk of an economic recession, which some economists expect to begin next year, or unforeseen expenses.

Councilmembers also cautioned that maintenance, staffing and employee pension costs could end up higher than projected.

Given the city’s extensive infrastructure challenges, the council focused on an alternate financial scenario in which the General Fund would contribute $1 million annually to storm drain and civic improvements.

Without a second hotel, a $1 million contribution to capital projects would eat up reserves at a rate that’s “not sustainable,” Mitts said.

She proposed forming an ad hoc committee to help develop a long-range financial plan to better manage the city’s finances over the long term. Interim City Manager Jim McCann suggested switching to a multi-year budget cycle.

Capital projects

An updated Capital Improvement Program includes 29 projects to be accomplished over the next five years at a cost of $32.5 million. The city has tallied $145 million worth of projects that will be necessary over the next 30 years.

“We’ve got demands greatly in excess of our capabilities,” McCann said.

Councilmember Eric Hall compared St. Helena’s expensive CIP to Calistoga’s more modest short-term needs.

“We have a significantly different problem from years of lack of investment in our CIP,” Hall said.

The funding of St. Helena’s capital projects will be affected by the outcome of Measure H, the $19 million bond measure on the June 7 ballot.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

