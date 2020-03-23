St. Helena closes parks amid coronavirus outbreak

The city of St. Helena closed all but one of its public parks Monday morning, as California remains under a statewide shelter-in-place order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city closed playgrounds and park restrooms last Friday, when the order went into effect. The further step of closing the parks was announced during Monday’s special City Council meeting, held via teleconference.

The closure affects all parks except the dog park at Wappo Park, although visitors are encouraged not to touch the park’s gate with their bare hands, said City Manager Mark Prestwich. The trail between Library Lane and the Napa River remains open.

The closure is intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including at the Crane Park tennis and bocce courts.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

