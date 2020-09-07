St. Helena clothing boutique Tiffany & Kids moves to larger space

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tiffany Montelli’s clothing store catering to moms and kids has a new location and a new name.

Tiffany & Kids opened in mid-August at 1150 Main St., the former location of Style & Soul Boutique.

Montelli, who opened Tiffany’s Closet in the commercial building south of Pope Street in 2019, said the new, larger and more prominent location will allow her to carry more inventory and attract more foot traffic.

She sees the area as “the new hip spot to shop and dine,” flanked by the Bespoke Napa Valley boutique and restaurants like Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen, Caffe Della Valle and Villa Corona, and with Station right across the street.

“Downtown doesn’t just have to be between Adams and Spring Street,” Montelli said.

With roughly twice as much space and a patio, Montelli plans to showcase more shoes, boots, socks, underwear, accessories and baby clothes, along with proven sellers like Stellareese bags by local designer Rachel Davies, trucker hats for kids, face masks, and color-changing raincoats for kids.

“We want to make it a one-stop shop for moms,” Montelli said.