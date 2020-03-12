St. Helena Co-op postpones Saturday's Dance Party

St. Helena Co-op postpones Saturday's Dance Party

Franco Scinto, left, and Naomi Aguilera – Jacobo

Franco Scinto, left, and Naomi Aguilera – Jacobo are members of the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, based in Rutherford.

The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School has postponed Saturday's annual Ol' School Dance Party amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Director Maureen Kelly told ticketholders she would offer refunds and announce when a new date is set for the fundraiser. Tickets for Saturday's event will be valid for the rescheduled date.

