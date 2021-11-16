St. Helena considers housing, commercial leases on city land

Moving city operations to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus is giving the city a chance to play Monopoly with its own land.

During a Monday workshop, the City Council weighed in on potential “higher and better uses” for three properties: The 0.93-acre Railroad Avenue property that houses the interim City Hall and recreation offices, the 1.7-acre former City Hall/police station building on Main Street, and the 0.13-acre Carnegie Building at Oak and Adams.

Councilmembers are far from making any final decisions, but they told staff to investigate using the Railroad site for affordable housing, demolishing the old City Hall and tentatively exploring commercial or mixed-use on that site, and leasing out the Carnegie Building.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The council had to keep in mind that the upcoming Napa Valley College move is subject to a five-year lease, with an option for another two years. There’s no guarantee the college will be interested in renewing the city’s lease at the end of that term.

If the city is forced to find a new home in seven years, the library would be suitable for non-police staff, but relocating the police would pose more complications, said City Manager Mark Prestwich.

Railroad Avenue

If rezoned to high-density residential, the Railroad Avenue site could accommodate up to 28 units of affordable housing if the city were to donate or lease it.

“If we can take the land costs away from a developer … that’s really huge in meeting various affordability target levels,” said Planning Director Maya DeRosa.

Councilmembers supported the idea. Promoting affordable housing was a recurring theme during the workshop.

“If we do sell assets, I would hope that we would commit to using those funds for more affordable housing,” Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said. “I know we have big needs in the city, but the need for employees is essential to a sustainable economy. Over 75 percent of our employees are commuting into town.”

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth also emphasized the importance of housing.

“We need to show that this dynamic is changing and we are valuing workforce housing and affordable housing,” he said.

Main Street

The old City Hall/police station will become vacant once the police move to the college.

Councilmember Anna Chouteau said she’d like to demolish the existing building and hear the public’s ideas about creative commercial uses for the site, maybe with housing on the top floor.

Councilmember Lester Hardy agreed. He said demolition would open the space to temporary uses that could “help us develop a sense of direction” for the site.

Ellsworth said a mix of retail on the ground floor and housing above “would bring some vitality to the downtown area.”

He suggested looking at co-working space that could be used as a tech center or business incubator. He also recommended some sort of public use that would complement Lyman Park.

The council also talked about potentially ending the use of the fire siren at Lyman Park, which would make the Main Street site more friendly to housing.

Carnegie Building

The Recreation Department has its offices on Railroad Avenue but uses the landmark Carnegie Building as an annex for community classes and gatherings.

Leasing the Carnegie Building for commercial or office use offers “the best and fastest way to generate additional revenue,” Councilmember Eric Hall said.

Revenue from a lease could help offset the cost of tenant improvements at the campus, Ellsworth said. He again suggested investigating co-working space, or leasing the building for nonprofit or medical/wellness use.

Councilmember Lester Hardy said there’s been talk of a “destination restaurant” that would capitalize on the Carnegie Building’s historic nature and become a magnet for the downtown.

No councilmembers suggested selling the Carnegie Building.

Prestwich said staff will take the council’s direction and report back in early 2022.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.