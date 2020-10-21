St. Helena considers postponing downtown sidewalk work to 2022

The City of St. Helena is considering postponing the replacement of the downtown sidewalks to 2022.
The replacement of the sidewalks, curb ramps and street trees is currently scheduled to begin in January 2021, but the City Council will discuss on Tuesday, Oct. 27, whether to postpone the start date to January 2022 for several reasons.
Due to permitting delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city wouldn’t be able to start construction until March 2021 at the earliest – two months behind the original schedule.
The 2022 start date would allow the work to happen in the early months of the year when business is typically slow. It would also give landlords more time to repair their faulty sewer laterals prior to construction, minimizing the likelihood that the new sidewalk will have to be damaged and patched up again soon after construction.
The new timeline would also avoid a timing conflict with PG&E gas main work that’s scheduled for 2021 and could otherwise interfere with the sidewalk work.
Covering 3,609 linear feet of sidewalk, the project will make the downtown more attractive and bring 17 curb ramps into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, business representatives have expressed concerns about the short-term impact during construction. The city plans to do the work in three sub-phases, with none of the three zones affected for more than 30 days.
The replacement of the downtown sidewalks and street trees is the $3.6 million first phase of a comprehensive downtown streetscape project. The first phase will be funded by a $1.2 million federal grant and $1.17 million in Measure T sales taxes. To cover the remaining $1.3 million, the council can choose between a General Fund loan or a short-term capital loan. Either loan would be repaid with future Measure T funds.
The subsequent two phases of the streetscape project, estimated at $3.1 million and $8.4 million respectively, are unfunded.
