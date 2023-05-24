Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The St. Helena City Council wants to investigate a real estate transfer tax that would boost long-term city revenue.

City staff presented the council Tuesday with a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year and a menu of revenue options including a real estate transfer tax (which would generate roughly $2.2 million annually), one-cent sales tax ($4.6 million), business license tax ($2.5 million), $1,000 parcel tax ($3.8 million), new hotels, and new rooms at existing hotels.

The council was most in favor of the transfer tax, which would require a pair of ballot measures: one for St. Helena to become a charter city and another to impose the transfer tax. Both measures could appear on the same ballot.

With home prices “going through the roof,” “let’s see if we can get a few dollars from it,” said Vice Mayor Eric Hall.

The transfer tax could be graduated so that more expensive properties would be subject to a higher tax rate, reducing the tax burden on less wealthy home buyers.

City Manager Anil Comelo has said St. Helena needs $6.5 million in new annual revenue to continue to provide the level of services people expect and to offer competitive salaries to city workers.

Hall said the city should be thinking even bigger and shooting for another $10 million a year. Mayor Paul Dohring agreed.

“But we have to start somewhere, and we have to understand the appetite of our community for taxes,” Dohring said. “With respect to hotels, I think there are some opportunities if they are strategically placed.”

Comelo said he would report back to the council on the transfer tax option and on potential incentives for hotels to add more rooms.

General fund reserves

The council authorized the use of general fund reserves to fill a $1.4 million gap between estimated revenue of $18.3 million and estimated expenses of $19.7 million in the 2023-24 budget. That would reduce reserves to $10.7 million, or 55% of the general fund.

“The policy alternative is to have severe cuts,” Comelo said.

Another $2 million in reserves would be taken out as a temporary loan to the wastewater fund. That money will probably be necessary to pay for the upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant. The loan would be repaid to the general fund by future water rates, but for now that would bring the reserve down to $8.7 million, or 44% of the general fund.

Councilmembers said they were comfortable dipping into reserves, which would still remain substantial. The council has a policy of maintaining a reserve of at least 30%.

Chamber contract

The City Council wants to continue its marketing contract with the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.

Comelo recommended cutting the $250,000 contract, which was augmented to $325,000 in the current fiscal year.

His announcement last Friday set off alarm bells in the business community. Chamber CEO Amy Carabba-Salazar said that if the city cut its contribution, the chamber would most likely have to close its downtown Welcome Center and halt its advertising campaigns.

“If the money has to be cut, let’s discuss it,” she said. “Let’s talk goals and see what can be prioritized. But to eliminate (the contract) is sending the wrong message to nearly 260 businesses that support the chamber and rely on destination marketing.”

Members of the business community also urged the council not to cut the contract. Chef Christopher Kostow, owner of The Charter Oak, said it would “cut the legs off of the one agency that actually helps drive business to the town.”

“The chamber has been instrumental in ensuring that our seats are full, and we’re a busy, established restaurant,” Kostow said. “There are other young up-and-coming chefs, operators, entrepreneurs who want to open in this town, and absent the support of an agency like this, I think it’s going to be highly problematic.”

Councilmember Anna Chouteau said St. Helena gets a return on its chamber investment through hotel room and sales taxes.

“I see the chamber as being a key partner with us,” she said. “I see the value in the destination marketing they’ve done … and the Welcome Center.”

Councilmember Lester Hardy said it’s “essential” to maintain the city’s partnership with the chamber, but he urged a more holistic approach. He said the city should focus not just on destination marketing, but also on the product that’s being marketed — specifically downtown amenities like parking and pedestrian safety at sidewalks.

Mayor Dohring said the city “obviously” needs the chamber, but he’s frustrated with a lack of communication from the chamber at council meetings.

“I would like to see more engagement here so that there’s a deeper understanding of what we do and the challenges we have,” he said. “On our side, we need to have a deeper understanding of the challenges of the chamber.”

Given the council’s support of the city-chamber partnership, Comelo said he would engage with the chamber and report back to the council with a new recommendation.

