St. Helena contractor sting results in 22 citations

Police issued 22 misdemeanor citations during a decoy operation targeting unlicensed contractors on June 16-17.

Special investigators from the California Contractors State License Board’s (CSLB) Statewide Investigative Fraud Team posed as the owners of a residence in a St. Helena senior community and invited alleged unlicensed contractors to bid on renovations, including flooring, fencing, painting, remodeling and concrete work.

“CSLB discovered the contractors were unlicensed, placing excessive bids, and potentially preying on the senior community,” according to a statement issued by the St. Helena Police Department.

Charges included acting as a contractor without a license, illegal advertisement, excessive down payment, driving under the influence of drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. The CSLB has also filed nine administrative cases in connection with the operation.

“The SHPD performed this operation as a proactive measure to protect homeowners and citizens of St. Helena,” the according to the police department’s statement. “Unlicensed contractors can put homeowners at risk because they do not carry workers compensation or liability insurance. This puts the homeowners liable if someone is injured on the job.”