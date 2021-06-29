St. Helena contractor sting results in 22 citations

Police issued 22 misdemeanor citations during a decoy operation targeting unlicensed contractors on June 16-17.
Special investigators from the California Contractors State License Board’s (CSLB) Statewide Investigative Fraud Team posed as the owners of a residence in a St. Helena senior community and invited alleged unlicensed contractors to bid on renovations, including flooring, fencing, painting, remodeling and concrete work.
“CSLB discovered the contractors were unlicensed, placing excessive bids, and potentially preying on the senior community,” according to a statement issued by the St. Helena Police Department.
Charges included acting as a contractor without a license, illegal advertisement, excessive down payment, driving under the influence of drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. The CSLB has also filed nine administrative cases in connection with the operation.
“The SHPD performed this operation as a proactive measure to protect homeowners and citizens of St. Helena,” the according to the police department’s statement. “Unlicensed contractors can put homeowners at risk because they do not carry workers compensation or liability insurance. This puts the homeowners liable if someone is injured on the job.”
The unlicensed contractors netted in the sting are still eligible to obtain a license, and were provided instructions on how to do so.
The operation was carried out by the St. Helena Police Department, CSLB, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, and the Calistoga Police Department.
Consumers can check a contractor's license by searching for their license number, name, or business name. The search results also show whether the contractor's license is active and in good standing, as well as workman’s comp information. The contractor's individual page also lists bond information and whether the CSLB has taken any actions against the contractor's license.
When hiring a contractor, consumers should also remember:
- Watch the down payment. The legal limit for a down payment is 10 percent of the contract price or $1,000, whichever is lower.
- Always get three bids from licensed contractors before hiring anyone to perform home improvement work.
- Use CSLB's "Find My Licensed Contractor" feature to build and download a list of qualified licensed contractors in their area.
