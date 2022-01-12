St. Helena could look to ballot measure for infrastructure revenue

St. Helena voters could be asked this year to approve a revenue-generating ballot measure to help make up for decades of underinvestment in city infrastructure.

The City Council agreed Tuesday to consider a potential June or November ballot measure during a special workshop sometime in late January.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

The city has a $65 million, largely unfunded Capital Improvement Plan, including the replacement of aging water and sewer mains and major repairs at Bell Canyon Reservoir. There are other necessary projects that aren’t even on that list.

“Folks come here and spend millions of dollars on their homes,” said City Councilmember Eric Hall. “One day soon they may try to turn on their kitchen tap and find no water, and have no quick way of getting it addressed.”

“I agree with all of my colleagues that the need is absolutely there,” said Vice Mayor Paul Dohring. “It takes bold action. We cannot defer this for a decade more. This council needs to take care of business.”

A survey gauged voter support for a $54 million bond measure, a half-cent sales tax that would generate $1.5 million a year, and a 2% hotel tax that would generate $560,000 a year.

The survey found that 70% of respondents would support a general obligation bond measure for water projects, which would levy a property tax of $41 per $100,000 of assessed value. It would require two-thirds voter approval, which is within the survey’s 5% margin of error.

Seventy-two percent of respondents said they would support the sales tax measure, which would increase St. Helena’s rate from 8.25% to 8.75%.

Eighty percent said they would support increasing the hotel tax from 13% to 15%.

A general obligation bond measure could go on the June or November ballot. A sales tax or hotel tax measure would need to wait until the November ballot, unless the city were to declare a fiscal crisis.

The survey showed widespread belief that the city needs more money, with 66% of respondents saying there is at least some need for “additional funds to provide the level of City services that St. Helena residents need and want.”

Seventy-three percent said there was at least some need for more infrastructure funding.

City Manager Mark Prestwich said the city’s water and wastewater funds have been heavily strained by the removal of the Upper York Creek Dam and upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Some infrastructure needs, like storm drains, don’t have a dedicated funding source.

The 12-inch water main between St. Helena and Rutherford, which carries about a third of the city’s water supply, is “vulnerable to a catastrophic failure,” Prestwich said.

“We’ve had Public Works crews dealing with leaks I think five times in the last two months,” Prestwich said. “It’s literally on its last legs and needs to be replaced near-term.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.