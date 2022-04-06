St. Helena Cyclery to close Saturday, reopen as Trek on April 19

St. Helena Cyclery is pedaling off into the sunset.
Owner Jake Scheideman is selling his St. Helena and Napa bike shops to Trek, a major bicycle brand with stores throughout the country.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, a good chunk of my life, and I can’t do it forever,” said Scheideman, who acquired St. Helena Cyclery in 1991 and opened Napa Valley Velo in the South Napa Century Center in 2017. “It’s been a fabulous run.”
Scheideman’s two stores will close after this Saturday. The newly branded Trek stores will open on April 19.
A bike store is a community staple, like a hardware store or a barbershop, Scheideman said.
“I’m probably biased, but those are anchors that make people feel comfortable in their community, especially smaller communities,” he said. “This business is going to be part of the fabric of St. Helena whether I own it or someone else owns it.”
All of Scheideman’s staff members have accepted Trek’s offer to stay on — an offer he said was a crucial factor in his decision to sell.
People are also reading…
Scheideman plans to devote more time to his charitable work in Nicaragua. Since 2000 he’s been traveling to the rural town of Empalme de Boaco and working with other volunteers to build houses, a school, a ball field and other community infrastructure. His foundation, Developing Communities, also funds scholarships for the town’s kids.
“It’s already a bigger part of my life than people realize … but now I’ll have more time to focus on it,” Scheideman said. “It’s a passion for me, a very big passion. I’ve always said that the bike shop just finances that passion.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Sally Schmitt passed away on March 5, but she left a legacy in the Napa Valley, which she preserved in her memoir, "Six California Kitchens."
Most local homeowners, or would-be homeowners, know it’s a seller’s market out there. Multiple offers, tens of thousands of dollars over the a…
A former Napa resident imprisoned for murdering his ex-girlfriend has had his parole recommendation overturned.
Napa County in recent weeks has worked on a new budget, including setting money aside for a purchase of Skyline Wilderness Park and potential …
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict …
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it a…
The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District carried out a homeless encampment cleanup on a small island in the Napa River, l…
Kathleen Scavone explores trails and wildlife to be found at the American Canyon Wetlands.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.