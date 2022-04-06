St. Helena Cyclery to close Saturday, reopen as Trek on April 19

St. Helena Cyclery is pedaling off into the sunset.

Owner Jake Scheideman is selling his St. Helena and Napa bike shops to Trek, a major bicycle brand with stores throughout the country.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, a good chunk of my life, and I can’t do it forever,” said Scheideman, who acquired St. Helena Cyclery in 1991 and opened Napa Valley Velo in the South Napa Century Center in 2017. “It’s been a fabulous run.”

Scheideman’s two stores will close after this Saturday. The newly branded Trek stores will open on April 19.

A bike store is a community staple, like a hardware store or a barbershop, Scheideman said.

“I’m probably biased, but those are anchors that make people feel comfortable in their community, especially smaller communities,” he said. “This business is going to be part of the fabric of St. Helena whether I own it or someone else owns it.”

All of Scheideman’s staff members have accepted Trek’s offer to stay on — an offer he said was a crucial factor in his decision to sell.

Scheideman plans to devote more time to his charitable work in Nicaragua. Since 2000 he’s been traveling to the rural town of Empalme de Boaco and working with other volunteers to build houses, a school, a ball field and other community infrastructure. His foundation, Developing Communities, also funds scholarships for the town’s kids.

“It’s already a bigger part of my life than people realize … but now I’ll have more time to focus on it,” Scheideman said. “It’s a passion for me, a very big passion. I’ve always said that the bike shop just finances that passion.”

