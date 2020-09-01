St. Helena cyclists gear up for Bike to Wherever Days in September

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a surge of interest in cycling and set the stage for September’s Bike to Wherever Days.
National Bike Month is traditionally held in May, but this year it was postponed to September because of the pandemic.
St. Helena events like Bike to Shop and Dine Day (Sept. 9) and Bike Your Park Day (Sept. 26) are intended to get people biking safely while wearing helmets, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings, said Carlotta Sainato, program coordinator for the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.
“We’ve seen increases in biking throughout Napa County, including in St. Helena,” Sainato said. “A lot more people feel encouraged to go out and cycle because gyms are closed, activities are limited, kids are home, and families are looking for ways to get outside and exercise.”
From March to June, the Napa Valley Vine Trail saw a 54% increase in use.
The Napa County Bicycle Coalition is organizing the St. Helena events in conjunction with the Napa County Board of Education, the St. Helena Parks & Recreation Department, and some community members.
The following events are socially distanced and designed to comply with all health guidelines:
Bike to Shop and Dine Day – Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Use your bike instead of your car to head downtown and support local businesses. Some participating businesses will offer special deals for customers arriving by bike.
Sip and Support at Clif Family Winery -- Sept. 12-13 -- Twenty percent of sales from the Bruschetteria food truck will go back to the Napa County Bicycle Coalition. The food truck menu and wine orders will be available for curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Bike Book Display at Main Street Bookmine – Sept. 14-Oct. 9 – Discover books for bike lovers of all ages.
Family Biking Workshop at Crane Park – 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 – With the help of nationally certified bicycle instructors, kids and their parents can develop the skills and confidence necessary to ride safely on local streets. The workshop will wrap up with a series of bike-themed games and a group ride along local streets to practice the skills in a real-world setting. Registration is required and space is limited. (Participants will receive a temperature check and be required to wear cloth masks when not actively riding.)
Bike Your Park Day – Saturday, Sept. 26 – Use your bike to explore local parks like Crane Park, where Parks & Rec staff will hand out swag bags from 10 a.m. to noon. Participate in a countywide social media photo contest using the hashtag #BikeYourParkNapa.
Walk and Roll Wednesday – every Wednesday in September – All St. Helena Unified School District students will be encouraged to get outside and walk, bike, skate or roll in any way they wish.
To learn more, to register for an event, or to form a team and compete for prizes all month long, go to napabike.org.
