St. Helena cyclists gear up for Bike to Wherever Days in September

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a surge of interest in cycling and set the stage for September’s Bike to Wherever Days.

National Bike Month is traditionally held in May, but this year it was postponed to September because of the pandemic.

St. Helena events like Bike to Shop and Dine Day (Sept. 9) and Bike Your Park Day (Sept. 26) are intended to get people biking safely while wearing helmets, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings, said Carlotta Sainato, program coordinator for the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.

“We’ve seen increases in biking throughout Napa County, including in St. Helena,” Sainato said. “A lot more people feel encouraged to go out and cycle because gyms are closed, activities are limited, kids are home, and families are looking for ways to get outside and exercise.”

From March to June, the Napa Valley Vine Trail saw a 54% increase in use.

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition is organizing the St. Helena events in conjunction with the Napa County Board of Education, the St. Helena Parks & Recreation Department, and some community members.

The following events are socially distanced and designed to comply with all health guidelines: