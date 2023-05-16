An overhaul of St. Helena’s zoning code is reviving an old debate over small winery regulations.

The city requires the owner or operator of a small winery to live on-site, since small wineries are intended to be family affairs that are secondary to a property’s residential use. At least 85% of the grapes processed at a small winery must be grown on the premises or contiguous parcels.

The City Council adopted an ordinance in 2014 eliminating the residency requirement and allowing limited public events, but repealed it after an outcry from members of the public who said the regulatory rollback would commercialize residential neighborhoods.

Steve and Linda Goldfarb, who own Anomaly Vineyards near Vallejo Street, asked the council last November to eliminate the residency requirement and loosen the sourcing mandate.

The latest draft of the new zoning code proposes eliminating the residency rule and requiring the grapes to come from within the St. Helena city limits — not necessarily from the winery property and adjacent parcels.

Last week St. Helena resident Mark Smithers emailed the council defending the current requirements and warning against “piecemeal changes” that would water down the painstakingly vetted small winery ordinance, which was intended “to preserve our neighborhoods where they exist.”

“I remind you there are some 120 sites within St. Helena that could allow development of a small winery,” Smithers wrote. “If the city loosens the requirements intended to support small family wineries, many of the sites will be developed by speculators and corporations resulting in dramatic changes to St. Helena and its wonderful neighborhoods.”

Steve Goldfarb defended his suggestions during a May 10 joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission.

“All the other properties on my street don’t have wineries, so they can rent their properties,” Goldfarb said. “Why restrict one property because it happens to have something that’s primary to what the A-20 district is, which is agriculture?”

As for the sourcing requirement, he said the size of the parcel dictates the production capacity of a small winery (1,000 gallons per acre of vineyard). So why should it matter where he gets his grapes, he asked, as long as he stays within that production limit?

Councilmember Lester Hardy agreed that small wineries need “flexibility” in case they lose their on-site crop to a disaster like a fire.

Hardy said he was “sensitive to the potential for blowback” on removing the residency requirement, “but it certainly doesn’t make sense everywhere in the A-20 zoning district.”

Mayor Paul Dohring was more skeptical. He said the small winery restrictions were intended to protect residential neighborhoods adjacent to ag-zoned wineries, although Hardy’s point about providing flexibility in case of disaster “resonated” with him.

“I’m pretty much neutral on this issue, but there are impacts that happen when you’re getting grapes from other parts of the city,” he said.

Vice Mayor Eric Hall supported eliminating the residency requirement and allowing a small winery’s grapes to come from anywhere in St. Helena. Councilmember Anna Chouteau favored loosening the sourcing requirement but keeping the residency requirement.

“We could look at that in the future,” she said.

City staff will incorporate the council’s latest comments into another draft of the zoning code that will come before the Planning Commission as soon as July, followed by possible council adoption in August.

