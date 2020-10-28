St. Helena declares Phase II water emergency, imposes rationing

A drought and the use of water for firefighting purposes has forced St. Helena to declare a Phase II water emergency and order mandatory rationing.
The City Council declared the Phase II emergency on Tuesday, with Bell Canyon Reservoir at 38.8% of capacity following a year of extremely low rainfall (20 inches) and the loss of an unknown amount of water that was used to fight the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires.
Residential users will be limited to 65 gallons of water per person per day. Non-residential customers will be allocated 10% less than their average use during the last four winter months.
At a future meeting, the council will set fines and determine when they will take effect. In the meantime, customers are urged to stay within their allotments.
When the city last entered Phase II in 2014, repeat violators could have been fined between 50 cents and $1.50 for each gallon they exceeded their allotment.
In setting this year’s fines, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the city should investigate best practices instituted by other water systems.
Councilmember David Knudsen said the fine structure needs to be equitable for residents and businesses.
“It should not be weighted one direction or the other,” Knudsen said.
Drought surcharges imposed when Phase I took effect July 1 will remain in effect during Phase II. No new water connections will be allowed.
Phase II also calls for the city to form a Water Advisory Board consisting of one councilmember, one planning commissioner, one winery customer, and two public members, one of whom must be solely a residential customer. The council will appoint boardmembers at a future meeting.
In a written report, Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies said city staff is “actively researching” how much water was drawn from Bell Canyon Reservoir and city hydrants during the recent fires.
Water quality
Samples collected after the Glass Fire confirm that city water meets all state and federal water quality requirements.
On Tuesday the city lifted a "Do Not Drink-Do Not Boil" notice limited to customers on Madrone Knoll Way, Knoll Place, Knoll Circle, Knoll Court and at Meadowood Resort.
Those areas temporarily lost water service after the city's Meadowood tanks burned during the Glass Fire. Service has since been restored with the installation of three temporary water tanks on Oct. 5.
Based on water quality samples collected on Oct. 11 and Oct. 19, removal of affected meters from burnt properties, and extensive flushing of the service lines and water distribution system, there is no evidence of fire-related contamination in the water system, the city announced Tuesday in a press release.
