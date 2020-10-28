St. Helena declares Phase II water emergency, imposes rationing

A drought and the use of water for firefighting purposes has forced St. Helena to declare a Phase II water emergency and order mandatory rationing.

The City Council declared the Phase II emergency on Tuesday, with Bell Canyon Reservoir at 38.8% of capacity following a year of extremely low rainfall (20 inches) and the loss of an unknown amount of water that was used to fight the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires.

Residential users will be limited to 65 gallons of water per person per day. Non-residential customers will be allocated 10% less than their average use during the last four winter months.

At a future meeting, the council will set fines and determine when they will take effect. In the meantime, customers are urged to stay within their allotments.

When the city last entered Phase II in 2014, repeat violators could have been fined between 50 cents and $1.50 for each gallon they exceeded their allotment.

In setting this year’s fines, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the city should investigate best practices instituted by other water systems.

Councilmember David Knudsen said the fine structure needs to be equitable for residents and businesses.