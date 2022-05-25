 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena delays return to in-person meetings amid COVID-19 surge

  • 0
St. Helena City Council meets via Zoom

The St. Helena City Council meets via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

 Zoom screenshot

The St. Helena City Council has delayed the city’s return to in-person meetings due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

After two years of meeting via Zoom, the council directed staff on April 26 to resume in-person meetings starting with the June 7 Planning Commission meeting. At the time Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cited “Zoom fatigue” and the improved interaction and transparency that would come with in-person meetings.

However, the council agreed Tuesday that city meetings should stay virtual until the council’s July 26 meeting. In the meantime, staff will start developing safety protocols for in-person meetings.

Last week Napa County reported 262 new COVID-19 cases, a 30% increase over the previous week. That trend is consistent with the rest of the Bay Area and the entire U.S.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

St. Helena to fly POW/MIA flag permanently

St. Helena to fly POW/MIA flag permanently

Members of St. Helena’s American Legion Post 199 gathered outside the old City Hall Monday to raise the POW/MIA flag honoring prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News