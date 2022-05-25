St. Helena delays return to in-person meetings amid COVID-19 surge

The St. Helena City Council has delayed the city’s return to in-person meetings due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

After two years of meeting via Zoom, the council directed staff on April 26 to resume in-person meetings starting with the June 7 Planning Commission meeting. At the time Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cited “Zoom fatigue” and the improved interaction and transparency that would come with in-person meetings.

However, the council agreed Tuesday that city meetings should stay virtual until the council’s July 26 meeting. In the meantime, staff will start developing safety protocols for in-person meetings.

Last week Napa County reported 262 new COVID-19 cases, a 30% increase over the previous week. That trend is consistent with the rest of the Bay Area and the entire U.S.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

