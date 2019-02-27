St. Helena appeared to have survived this week’s deluge mostly unscathed except for rural road closures and a few sewer backups, including one that closed City Hall on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, rain gauges around St. Helena had registered between 6.60 and 7.95 inches of rain since Monday.
Flood warnings were still in effect early Wednesday, but waters were starting to recede. At 4:15 a.m. the Napa River near the Pope Street bridge crested at 19.50 feet – well over its 16-foot flood stage – but the flood project worked as designed and protected Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies said the river was forecast to rise to the foot of the floodwall but no higher. There was a sewer overflowing on Paseo Grande Drive inside the park, Smithies said.
City Hall was closed Wednesday because of sewer backup inside the building, originating from a toilet near the Finance Department and spreading about 10 feet from the bathroom. City Manager Mark Prestwich said he hopes to reopen the building on Thursday once the mess has been cleaned up. A second sewer backup was discovered on the sidewalk in front of City Hall.
“The rest of the town performed really well,” Prestwich said. “Our challenge has been sewer overflows in different locations around town.”
Silverado Trail was closed between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street, Skellenger Lane and Zinfandel Lane, and at Crystal Springs Road and Glass Mountain Road.
Other road closures near St. Helena included Lodi Lane, Crystal Springs Road, Glass Mountain Road, Deer Park Road between Highway 29 and Silverado Trail, and Deer Park Road between Gist Road and Sunnyside Road.
One-way traffic control was briefly in effect Tuesday afternoon on Silverado Trail between Pratt Avenue and Madrone Knoll due to a rock slide.
Sandbags are available at Crane Park and at the end of Adams Street past Library Lane.