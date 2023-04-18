The City of St. Helena has partnered with Upper Valley Disposal Service and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce for the annual Earth Day drive-thru event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.

This year's event will be at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave.

Members of the public may drop off unneeded pharmaceuticals, electronics for recycling, household batteries for disposal, and documents for shredding.

Donations will go to the St. Helena Boys & Girls Club.

5 major mistakes people tend to make when recycling 5 major mistakes people tend to make when recycling Trying to recycle coated wrapping paper Putting electronics with other recyclables Putting broken glasses in recycling bins Putting all plastics together Attempting to recycle paper food and drink containers