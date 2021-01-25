St. Helena expecting heavy storm with flash flood, wind warnings

The City of St. Helena is warning of heavy rains through Thursday that could lead to rapidly rising river levels, ponding and flooding in roadways.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for an anticipated moderate atmospheric river starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, through 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
A Wind Advisory has been issued from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.
Glass and Hennessey Fire burn scar areas can contribute to rapid ponding of water in non-burn scar urban areas and low-lying areas with poor drainage, according to the city. The NWS recommends those living near or on a burn scar to sign up for Nixle alerts (text your zip code to 888777), have a "go bag" ready, monitor the weather for forecast updates, and heed local official orders.
Sandbags are available at the east dead end of Adams Street and at Crane Park between St. Helena Primary School and the tennis courts.
PG&E has warned customers to be prepared in case of weather-related power outages.
