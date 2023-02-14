The committee helping to set St. Helena’s water rates for the next five years is facing hard decisions as it gets closer to recommending a rate structure to the City Council.

The Water and Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the firehouse. The group is working with city staff and consultants to create a rate structure that balances equity among customer classes, the need to conserve, and the financial stability of St. Helena’s water system.

The committee is also hearing feedback from members of the public who say the current rates, approved in 2016, put an unfair burden on residential customers, even those who are conscientious about saving water. Some people are afraid the same thing is going to happen with the new rates.

“I cannot pay another 70% increase in my water bill,” Ellen Kieval told the committee last Thursday.

Water rates are split between a fixed base fee and a usage fee that varies based on consumption. Charging a higher base fee produces stable revenue, while charging a higher usage fee encourages conservation.

Ratepayers like Susan McWilliams say the current rates are weighted too heavily toward base fees. She said she and her husband work hard to conserve water, but their usage fee accounts for only one-seventh of their bill.

“How does that encourage water conservation when you’re saving every single drop and your bill is seven times your usage?” McWilliams said.

Tracy McBride said rates should be weighted more heavily toward consumption and pass more of the cost to commercial users instead of residential ones.

“It feels like the residents are supporting industry, and I think it should be the other way around,” she said. “Are we living here to support wineries and commercial enterprises, or are we living here for quality of life?”

The committee also has to wrestle with rate tiers, in which the cost of water increases as a customer’s usage exceeds certain thresholds — just like earning more money puts a person into a higher tax bracket.

Small tiers put more customers into the highest rate tiers. Big tiers require higher rates in the lower tiers in order to raise the same amount of revenue. The committee is trying to strike the right balance.

Committee member Arlene Corsetti called one proposed rate structure “incredibly punitive” for residential customers because it would put them into the third and most expensive rate tier even if they weren’t exceeding their rations under a Phase II water emergency. Consultants said they were already working to adjust the tiers.

Last week the committee approved city staff’s recommended Capital Improvement Plan, the list of projects that must be funded by the new rates.

It also asked staff and consultants to model three new rate structures for review on Thursday, Feb. 16.

One proposal would expand the tiers so that residential customers could use more water without entering the more expensive tiers.

The second proposal would eliminate customer classes — residential, hotel, winery, office, etc. — and charge everyone the same tiered rates. Under that model, high-volume commercial users would quickly end up in the most expensive tier.

The third proposal would adjust the ratio between base fees and usage fees.

Following the committee’s Feb. 16 meeting, staff will brief the council on Feb. 28 and hold an open house on March 6 where the public can learn more about the rate study.

The council is tentatively scheduled to adopt new rates on May 23, following a public notification process required by Proposition 218. The rates would start to take effect on July 1.

