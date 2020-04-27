St. Helena Farmers’ Market returns Friday with focus on essentials

“The main focus of this market will be to allow the growers to sell their produce,” she said. “And as before, it’s another source of food for those people on the CalFresh EBT cards.”

To limit crowding, Strachan suggested that families nominate one person to shop at the market.

At each booth, one person will handle the merchandise and another person will handle cash and credit transactions. Vendors will wear masks and gloves, and shoppers are encouraged (but not required) to wear masks themselves.

Based on the number of shoppers who attend Friday’s market, organizers might set aside senior hours for future markets.

Despite the restrictions, Strachan said she’s looking forward to using the new space, which the college is offering free of charge.

“It’s a very nice location, and it’s going to be nice and cool,” she said. “Kudos to the city and the college for allowing us to use it.”

Strachan added that growers have been hit hard by the loss of restaurant business, and the market itself is “hurting” financially due to reduced vendor fees and the cancellation of fundraisers like CinemaBites, the market’s collaboration with the Cameo Cinema.