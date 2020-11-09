St. Helena FFA ends another award-winning year

Liesl Wolf Heinemann’s national championship capped off a banner year for St. Helena FFA and the St. Helena High School Ag Department.

The department was named Overall Outstanding Ag Department by the California Agricultural Teachers' Association (CATA). St. Helena FFA was named Outstanding FFA Chapter by the California FFA Association and was awarded two stars at the national level.

St. Helena High School Agriculture students in the 2019-20 Honors Advanced Ag Systems and Honors Ag Chemistry classes, taught by Judy Aschwanden, completed Agriscience Fair Projects last fall and spring.

St. Helena had 20 projects compete at UC Davis, CSU Chico, and State Finals. Eighteen of those projects were State Finalists (Top 3) in their divisions, with six State Champions. Five of those State Champions went on to become National Finalists (Top 10) and on Oct. 27, Wolf Heinemann was named a National Champion for her project.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources.