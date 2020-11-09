St. Helena FFA ends another award-winning year

Liesl Wolf Heinemann’s national championship capped off a banner year for St. Helena FFA and the St. Helena High School Ag Department.
The department was named Overall Outstanding Ag Department by the California Agricultural Teachers' Association (CATA). St. Helena FFA was named Outstanding FFA Chapter by the California FFA Association and was awarded two stars at the national level.
St. Helena High School Agriculture students in the 2019-20 Honors Advanced Ag Systems and Honors Ag Chemistry classes, taught by Judy Aschwanden, completed Agriscience Fair Projects last fall and spring.
St. Helena had 20 projects compete at UC Davis, CSU Chico, and State Finals. Eighteen of those projects were State Finalists (Top 3) in their divisions, with six State Champions. Five of those State Champions went on to become National Finalists (Top 10) and on Oct. 27, Wolf Heinemann was named a National Champion for her project.
The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources.
Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories – animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science.
Students learn about the scientific process, collaboration, writing an APA paper, designing a research board, presenting their projects to adults and answering questions, along with time management, budgetary, and communication skills.
The following students were State Champions:
• Liesl Wolf Heinemann in Food Products & Processing with her project on Consumers' Detection Levels of Percentages of Microbial Influence in Chardonnay Wine -- National Champion
• Justin Wiig in Power, Structural, and Technical Systems with his project on Testing the Strength of Welds Under Different Wind Velocities When Welding with SMAW and FCAW-SS Processes -- National Finalist
• Brenna Pauls in Environmental Science & Natural Resources with her project on Testing Levels of Soil Carbon Sequestration at Vineyards with Organic, Annual Tilling, and No-till Soil Management Practices -- National Finalist
• Araceli Avina Rodriguez in Plant Systems with her project on The Effect of Different Concentrations of 90% Gibberellic Acid on Raphanus sativus' Plant Growth -- National Finalist
• Jacob Lehman and Colin Darrall in Plant Systems with their project on The Effect of Inoculated Cover Crop Constituent on Germination Rates and Plant Growth -- National Finalists
• Kaitlyn Glakeler in Plant Systems with her project on The Comparison of Liquid and Solid Chlorophyta Macroalgae Fertilizer Effectiveness of Germination and Growth Rates on Hordeum Vulgare -- State Champion
The National FFA Agriscience Fair is sponsored by Cargill, John Deere and Syngenta. Bayer, Corteva, General Mills, Wrangler and Zoetis are sponsors of the agriscience fair pathways.
